Final in Klagenfurt
15,000 “Schwoaze” blow the storm over the Pack
The Sturm fans are dreaming of the double! The first important step towards this is to be taken today in Klagenfurt. Rapid awaits again in the cup final. Thousands of Graz fans will once again make the pilgrimage across the Pack and even set up their own village on Lake Wörthersee.
It is quite simply the classic in Austrian club soccer, the eternal duel between Vienna and Graz, the match between the two best and biggest fan bases in the country. There is no doubt that the stage for the Cup final between Sturm and Rapid could hardly be bigger in this country in the Wörthersee Stadium (now officially known as the "28 Black Arena"), which is completely sold out with 30,000 spectators. In this regard, quite a few Sturm fans have been feeling a certain tingling and tightening in their stomachs for a few days now.
Black and white caravan
"There's no bigger game in Austria. There's sure to be a fantastic atmosphere from both sides. We're experiencing an incredible season this year - now the team can crown itself and make itself immortal," Sturm fan Philipp gives us an insight into his current emotional state. This morning, a caravan of 140 coaches and countless private cars will make their way across the Pack.
"We have officially received a total of 13,000 tickets, which are of course all gone. I estimate that a total of around 15,000 Sturm fans will be in the stadium," says Sturm's head of security Bruno Hütter, expecting a black and white home game in the stands. The Sturm fans can even expect their own village in Klagenfurt. Catering stands and fan stores await at the south stand - but beware, payment is only possible with cash and there are no ATMs on site. So that the "Schwoazen" don't have to make any major changes in terms of drinks, Puntigamer beer will even be served in the fan village.
As in the previous year, the police advise all Sturm fans to travel via the Südautobahn (the Rapid fans will arrive via the S 6, S 36 and S 37) and then take the Minimundus exit. By car, it is best to park directly at Minimundus (approx. 25 minutes' walk to the stadium) or use the Lake Side parking lot (directly on the Südring between the freeway exit and the stadium).
A total of 1000 police officers will ensure that everything runs smoothly at this soccer match despite the sporting rivalry. "There should actually be hardly any points of contact between the supporter groups," says Dominik Sodamin from the Carinthia Provincial Police Headquarters. This year, however, there will be stricter controls at the entrance to prevent pyro festivals like last year, when pictures of the final went around the world.
In any case, the stage is set once again for a real soccer festival at Lake Wörthersee. The weather should also play along to some extent. "If there is no extra time, the game should go ahead without rain showers," says meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann from Ubimet. The kick-off at 5 p.m. should see temperatures of just under 20 degrees.
