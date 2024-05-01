15,000 “Schwoaze” blow the storm over the Pack

"We have officially received a total of 13,000 tickets, which are of course all gone. I estimate that a total of around 15,000 Sturm fans will be in the stadium," says Sturm's head of security Bruno Hütter, expecting a black and white home game in the stands. The Sturm fans can even expect their own village in Klagenfurt. Catering stands and fan stores await at the south stand - but beware, payment is only possible with cash and there are no ATMs on site. So that the "Schwoazen" don't have to make any major changes in terms of drinks, Puntigamer beer will even be served in the fan village.