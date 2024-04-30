Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Youngest offender is 12!

Gang of youths break into hundreds of cars in Vienna and Lower Austria

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 12:17

A gang of youths is said to have broken into over 350 cars and cabs in the Austrian capital and Lower Austria. The police have already identified 24 suspects between the ages of 12 and 17. The gang is also said to have committed other crimes! 13 members have already been caught.

comment0 Kommentare

It is often hard to believe what goes on in the minds of teenagers. The 24 members of the gang are said to have committed over 500 crimes in the period from fall 2023 to the end of April 2024. According to the police, the youngest offender is only 12 years old.

Smashing windows with an emergency hammer
The group is suspected of having committed more than 350 burglaries, mainly in cars or cabs, in which they smashed a window of the vehicle, usually with an emergency hammer, and stole valuables such as cash, perfume or charging cables.

The youths are said to have broken into over 350 cars in Vienna and Lower Austria. Even cabs! (Bild: LPD Wien)
The youths are said to have broken into over 350 cars in Vienna and Lower Austria. Even cabs!
(Bild: LPD Wien)

Joyride with stolen cars
The youths are also said to have broken into two stores and a school. A total of 19 cars are also said to have been stolen in order to go for a joyride.

At the end of March, seven of the group, aged between 12 and 14, were caught by investigators during break-ins. At the end of April, six more gang members were finally caught. They were caught in Achau when they fled in a stolen vehicle at excessive speed and tried to tailgate a police car.

How to protect yourself from car thieves

  • Always lock your vehicle!
  • Never leave your car with the engine running.
  • Do not leave car papers, other documents, cash, credit cards, cell phones, tablets, navigation devices or other valuables in the glove compartment or on the back seats.
  • Do not keep the spare key in the vehicle.

"During questioning, the accused confessed to numerous criminal offenses. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old Austrian as well as a 14-year-old Serbian national were taken to a prison," said police spokesman Markus Dittrich on Tuesday. The damage currently being investigated amounts to around 300,000 euros.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf