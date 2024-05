Paraglider (23) crashed into a lamppost

Wind conditions changed

Due to the increasing valley wind, the 23-year-old was unable to fly to the planned landing site and was therefore forced to fly with the wind direction. He wanted to make an emergency landing in a meadow in the municipality of Ebensee. During the flight maneuver, however, the 23-year-old lost considerable altitude and collided with a street lamp at around 4:40 p.m. during the landing approach. The man suffered injuries of indeterminate severity as a result of the collision. He was able to recover the paraglider from the lamppost with the help of passers-by who were present.