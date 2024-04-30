On the day of the wolf!
First wolf now in the crosshairs in Lower Austria
Today, April 30th, is Wolf Day. For an Isegrim in the Waldviertel it could also be its last. After a report in the "Krone" newspaper that the way is now clear for the animal to be shot in the Zwettl district, the reports came thick and fast: Provincial Vice-President Pernkopf and the Lower Austrian Hunting Association confirmed the report, animal rights activists criticized and one person was even reported to the police.
Alarming reports that a wolf had repeatedly approached several family homes to within two meters - despite dogs attacking - have now been recorded by authorities in the Zwettl district. Reason enough that such an animal can now be shot without permission from the authorities according to the state's wolf ordinance, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
Pernkopf puts safety first
"The conditions for a cull are in place, a wolf or wolves have shown conspicuous and problematic behavior," confirms Stephan Pernkopf, the responsible state vice president, who "clearly supports the population and hunters in the Zwettl district".
There had been several approaches to settlements during the day or to people less than 100 meters away. According to the ÖVP politician, the safety of people must come first, which is why the wolf ordinance was drawn up in Lower Austria.
The provincial hunting association specified: "There was an approach to humans, whereby the wolf could only be driven away with difficulty. The ordinance is intended to protect the civilian population and prevent considerable damage to agriculture." According to current conditions, the wolf may now be removed up to and including May 22.
The latest events make it clear to everyone that the population and hunters must be protected. It goes without saying that high-risk wolves should be shot before anything happens!
Niederösterreichs Landesvize Stephan Pernkopf
Animal rights activists sound the alarm
Tierschutz Austria reported that a hunting ground manager is said to have told hunters that a wolf would have to be very conspicuous in order to shoot it. "But it's not there," says spokesman Jonas von Einem, worried that it could be a female or even a young mother.
According to ecologists, however, this is very unlikely, as a "leading faerie" - i.e. the mother - is in the den with the young at this time of year. "Of course, attention is also paid to the protection of the mother animal and, if necessary, it is not removed," said the Lower Austrian hunting association.
Report confirmed
The province has also confirmed a complaint, although the content is not specified. According to "Krone" sources, the complaint is to be directed against a person from hunting circles who had already "trumpeted" the shooting of the animal.
"Shooting must never be the first, but always the last resort," emphasizes the WWF, which calls for the animal to be tagged and, if necessary, deterred - by firing rubber ammunition - before being shot. According to the Austrian wolf management plan, which Lower Austria would also have agreed to, an analysis is needed first to ensure that the wrong wolf is not shot, says WWF wolf expert Christian Pichler. At the same time, more information and education of the population is needed.
"Hunting" could become difficult
Following the sightings, hunters now have four weeks to shoot the wolf. If it is no longer conspicuous, this will not be easy, as the research project by the Ministry of Defense and the province of Lower Austria at the Allentsteig military training area shows: only seven wolves have been tagged there since 2019. However, the wolves there are not shot, but caught with an officially approved foot trap. The predators are then anaesthetized and fitted with a tracking device after a veterinary examination.
The last animals were tagged in 2023. Of the seven wolves fitted with a transmitter, none are currently in Austria. Speaking of Austria: 17 wolves have been shot nationwide since 2022. The vast majority have been shot in Carinthia.
