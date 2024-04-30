First wolf now in the crosshairs in Lower Austria

"Hunting" could become difficult

Following the sightings, hunters now have four weeks to shoot the wolf. If it is no longer conspicuous, this will not be easy, as the research project by the Ministry of Defense and the province of Lower Austria at the Allentsteig military training area shows: only seven wolves have been tagged there since 2019. However, the wolves there are not shot, but caught with an officially approved foot trap. The predators are then anaesthetized and fitted with a tracking device after a veterinary examination.