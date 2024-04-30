919 Snowcat: The secret of the tracked Porsche

The racing caterpillar and the Mankei

When the power caterpillar is not making a guest appearance, as it is now in front of the Drivers & Business Club in Munich, it is parked in front of the F.A.T. Mankei, a restaurant between Fuschertörl and Hochtor on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. The restaurant belongs to Ferdi Porsche and, according to the owner, is intended as a place for like-minded people to "talk about cars, architecture and design and enjoy good food". Mankei, by the way, is the regional name for the marmot. It is native to the area (and sometimes still ends up in the cooking pot in more traditional restaurants).