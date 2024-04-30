Caterpillar
919 Snowcat: The secret of the tracked Porsche
A Porsche 919 racing car as a snowcat? The curious vehicle was the eye-catcher at the Car Design Event in Munich's Drivers & Business Club. First reaction: This can't be serious. And it isn't.
Because the exhibit, conceived by Ferdi Porsche - son of Porsche Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Porsche - is purely a fun project. It was drawn by designer Jeffrey Docherty and realized by UE Studios near Ingolstadt.
It is probably the sportiest snow groomer in the world. The carbon fiber sandwich body of a Porsche 919 Hybrid, the famous LMP1 prototype that was used from 2014 to 2017, sits on four tracks. The name - F.A.T. 919 Snowcat - refers to Ferdi Porsche's company F.A.T. International, with which he organized events and launched a fashion line. This was once the name of a logistics service provider that sponsored the 962 racing cars in the 1980s and 1990s.
The racing caterpillar and the Mankei
When the power caterpillar is not making a guest appearance, as it is now in front of the Drivers & Business Club in Munich, it is parked in front of the F.A.T. Mankei, a restaurant between Fuschertörl and Hochtor on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. The restaurant belongs to Ferdi Porsche and, according to the owner, is intended as a place for like-minded people to "talk about cars, architecture and design and enjoy good food". Mankei, by the way, is the regional name for the marmot. It is native to the area (and sometimes still ends up in the cooking pot in more traditional restaurants).
Jürgen Uedelhoven, head of UE Studios, headquartered in Gaimersheim, reports with shining eyes on the 919 Snowcat, one of his favorite projects. He normally builds concept cars for the automotive industry in the utmost secrecy, providing insights into future design strategies and technological approaches at motor shows.
But sometimes the projects go beyond the usual. Then UE Studios creates products such as the Supernal flying machine, which made its debut at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2024, or the car that fell from a height of ten meters onto the stage in Romeo Castellucci's Salzburg "Don Giovanni". Or a Le Mans racing car with a tracked chassis.
And in case anyone asks: the racing caterpillar doesn't drive. Not even at the Ice Race in Zell am See.
