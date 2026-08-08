Four-Year-Old Found in 72-Year-Old Man’s Apartment

“He was apparently in the man’s apartment for at least an hour”

Another boy told the officers that he had seen the missing four-year-old in one of the stairwells of the apartment building, according to police spokesperson Markus Dittrich. The child’s voice could then be heard coming from an apartment there. The door was forced open, and the child was rescued. He is believed to have been there for at least an hour, Dittrich said.