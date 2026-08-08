Suddenly Disappeared
Four-Year-Old Found in 72-Year-Old Man’s Apartment
On Friday, a four-year-old boy disappeared from the courtyard of an apartment building in Vienna’s 15th district. The police search led officers to the apartment of a 72-year-old man. He is alleged to have taken the child against his will and held him there. An investigation is now underway regarding additional criminal offenses.
Around 2:30 p.m., relatives notified the police after they suddenly could no longer find the boy. The child had previously been in the courtyard with family members.
Further criminal offenses cannot be ruled out
Officers from the Fünfhaus City Police Precinct and the Vienna Rapid Response Unit set out to search for the child. They eventually found the boy in the apartment of a 72-year-old man. Further criminal acts may have occurred there.
“He was apparently in the man’s apartment for at least an hour”
Another boy told the officers that he had seen the missing four-year-old in one of the stairwells of the apartment building, according to police spokesperson Markus Dittrich. The child’s voice could then be heard coming from an apartment there. The door was forced open, and the child was rescued. He is believed to have been there for at least an hour, Dittrich said.
Taken to the apartment against his will
The boy was examined. Due to his state of extreme distress, he could not yet be questioned in detail. However, the child told the police that the 72-year-old man had taken him into his apartment against his will after they had encountered each other in the stairwell.
Dittrich explained that, due to the ongoing investigation, no further details would be released regarding any additional crimes that may have been committed after the boy was taken to the apartment. The 72-year-old was arrested and remained in custody on Saturday. He had not yet been questioned. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office is conducting the further investigation.
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