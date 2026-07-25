During a motorcycle ride:
Son Had to Watch as His Father Suffered a Fatal Crash
A nightmare became reality for a young motorcyclist during a ride with his dad in Upper Austria: The 20-year-old had to watch as his father (41) crashed and collided with a car. Although witnesses rushed to help immediately, they were unable to save the man from Micheldorf. His injuries were too severe—he died.
Father and son had set out early on a sunny Saturday morning for a ride together. The pair from Micheldorf were riding on the Pyhrn Pass Road near Klaus—the father in front, the son behind him—when, for no apparent reason, the 41-year-old suddenly crashed in a right-hand curve around 9:30 a.m.
Two-and-a-half-hour major rescue operation
The motorcyclist skidded into oncoming traffic; an evasive maneuver by an 83-year-old woman from Linz traveling in the opposite direction was unsuccessful, and her car struck the 41-year-old. His son could only watch helplessly as the accident unfolded. The father lay on the ground with severe injuries; resuscitation efforts began immediately—but it was too late to save him. Five police patrol cars, the emergency medical helicopter, the Red Cross, and the fire department were all deployed in a large-scale operation that did not conclude until two and a half hours later. The shocked 20-year-old was cared for by the crisis intervention team.
Failed to see oncoming traffic
It wasn’t the only motorcycle accident on that beautiful Saturday: Around noon, a 39-year-old motorcyclist from Peuerbach was in Hartkirchen and attempted to turn left from Nibelungen Street into Aschachtal, but failed to see the car driven by a 24-year-old from St. Aegidi. The motorcyclist was struck and seriously injured. The driver and his four passengers (aged 18 to 32) were unharmed.
Children in Car Accident
There was also a crash in St. Konrad: A 37-year-old female driver from Koppl (Salzburg-Land) failed to see a motorcyclist approaching from the right as she entered an intersection. The 42-year-old man from Pinsdorf was thrown onto the hood and was taken to the hospital in Vöcklabruck with serious injuries. The driver and her two young sons survived the collision unharmed.
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