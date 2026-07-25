Son Had to Watch as His Father Suffered a Fatal Crash

Two-and-a-half-hour major rescue operation

The motorcyclist skidded into oncoming traffic; an evasive maneuver by an 83-year-old woman from Linz traveling in the opposite direction was unsuccessful, and her car struck the 41-year-old. His son could only watch helplessly as the accident unfolded. The father lay on the ground with severe injuries; resuscitation efforts began immediately—but it was too late to save him. Five police patrol cars, the emergency medical helicopter, the Red Cross, and the fire department were all deployed in a large-scale operation that did not conclude until two and a half hours later. The shocked 20-year-old was cared for by the crisis intervention team.