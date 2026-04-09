Scheib finishes a sensational 4th.
Ortlieb races to third title with a commanding lead
The Austrian Championships at Reiteralm in Styria kicked off with a victory for the favorite! In the women’s downhill, Nina Ortlieb from Vorarlberg finished ahead of Lena Wechner from Tyrol and Anna Schilcher from Styria. Giant slalom overall World Cup winner Julia Scheib caused a massive upset, finishing fourth with bib number 29.
Nina Ortlieb finished 0.74 seconds ahead of Lena Wechner at the finish line, while Schilcher was already 1.02 seconds behind. This allowed the 29-year-old from Lech, whose career has been repeatedly set back by countless injuries, to celebrate her third national championship title.
In 2023, the Head athlete had already struck in the downhill in Hinterstoder and, by finishing second in the super-G behind Canadian Stefanie Fleckenstein, had also secured the super-G title.
Strong VSV Youngsters
On Thursday, Carinthian Nadine Fest was still 0.19 seconds ahead of Ortlieb at the intermediate time, but she was eliminated in the lower section of the course, as was Vorarlberg’s Vanessa Nußbaumer. Good news from the Vorarlberg perspective: Emma Amann finished fifth (1.99)! With this result, the 20-year-old from Montafon, who has been coached by VSV trainer Günther Gerhard, once again put herself in contention for a spot on the ÖSV squad. The 18-year-old Rosina Brandstetter from WSV Braz also delivered a surprise performance. After finishing 15th and 26th in training, she placed 11th in the race (+3.37). Franziska Leiter (Schröcken) and Ella Fiel (St. Gallenkirch) finished 15th (+4.05) and 17th (+4.06), respectively.
Scheib with a massive improvement
But the biggest sensation was Julia Scheib. The giant slalom World Cup winner, who has claimed five “giants” this year and thus equaled Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s ÖSV record, raced to fourth place with bib number 29 in her first downhill since February 2019. Her improvement was impressive: In the first training run on Wednesday, the 27-year-old was still 10.356 seconds behind. In the second test run, she was already down to just 2.53 seconds behind in eighth place. And in the race, the Rossignol skier was 1.45 seconds behind winner Ortlieb—but only 43 hundredths of a second separated her from third place.
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