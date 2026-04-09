Ortlieb races to third title with a commanding lead

Scheib with a massive improvement

But the biggest sensation was Julia Scheib. The giant slalom World Cup winner, who has claimed five “giants” this year and thus equaled Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s ÖSV record, raced to fourth place with bib number 29 in her first downhill since February 2019. Her improvement was impressive: In the first training run on Wednesday, the 27-year-old was still 10.356 seconds behind. In the second test run, she was already down to just 2.53 seconds behind in eighth place. And in the race, the Rossignol skier was 1.45 seconds behind winner Ortlieb—but only 43 hundredths of a second separated her from third place.