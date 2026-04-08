Swedes Without Shoes: Rescue Operation in the Snow

Two young Swedes, aged 20 and 21, had set out on foot for the Gamskarkogel (2,467 meters) in Bad Hofgastein on Wednesday despite the mountain still being in the grip of winter conditions. The Swedes were on summer hiking trail No. 513 at around 2,000 meters above sea level when one of them made an emergency call. “They were stuck in snow up to their waists,” described Roman Brandstetter, head of operations for the Bad Hofgastein Mountain Rescue Service.