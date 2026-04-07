Bayern breaks Real curse, but everything is still up in the air

The Spaniards, with David Alaba on the bench, continued to underperform and were also unlucky. After a serious mistake by Upamecano, Vinicius Jr. slammed the ball into the side netting (61'), and shortly after, Neuer had to dive to stop Mbappé once again following a counterattack (66'). Laimer was then substituted (69'), and Real finally found their rhythm. Mbappé rewarded that with the goal to cut the deficit—it was the Frenchman’s 14th Champions League goal of the season. But that was all they could manage; their streak of four knockout-round wins against Bayern over the past twelve years is now seriously in jeopardy.