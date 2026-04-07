Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League

Bayern breaks Real curse, but everything is still up in the air

Nachrichten
07.04.2026 04:45
Harry Kane scored to make it 2–0 – just 21 seconds after halftime.
Harry Kane scored to make it 2–0 – just 21 seconds after halftime.(Bild: AFP/OSCAR DEL POZO)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Bayern Munich won the clash of the titans in the Champions League quarterfinals at Real Madrid 2-1 (1-0). The goals were scored by Luis Díaz (41') and Harry Kane (46') and Kylian Mbappé (74'). However, the man of the match was Manuel Neuer.

0 Kommentare

The 15-time champions against the six-time champions, the two teams with the most Champions League appearances—this top-tier clash, the 29th meeting between the two sides in Europe’s premier club competition, promised a lot—and delivered. Particularly impressive was Bayern’s composure, as they played with the confidence of a home team. Left-back Laimer opened the scoring for Munich with a long-range shot over the goal (1st minute); shortly after, Dayot Upamecano squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead while alone in the six-yard box (9th minute).

(Bild: AFP/OSCAR DEL POZO)

Bayern attacked, Real countered—and also created chances. Manuel Neuer, however, was always there to make the save. The 40-year-old stopped two shots from Kylian Mbappé (16th, 29th) and also made a strong save against Vinicius Jr. (18th). Shortly before halftime, however, Luis Diaz gave the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead, as the Colombian finished off a quick combination play following a through ball from Serge Gnabry.

(Bild: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

Mbappé rewarded a strong Real finish
Things got even worse for Real, who are once again in danger of missing out on the title in Spain’s league and have already been eliminated from the Cup. Right after the restart, the action picked up quickly following a turnover; Harry Kane, who had recovered in time, beat Andriy Lunin with a precise low shot from outside the box for his 11th Champions League goal of the season—just 20 seconds into the second half.

(Bild: AFP/THOMAS COEX)

The Spaniards, with David Alaba on the bench, continued to underperform and were also unlucky. After a serious mistake by Upamecano, Vinicius Jr. slammed the ball into the side netting (61'), and shortly after, Neuer had to dive to stop Mbappé once again following a counterattack (66'). Laimer was then substituted (69'), and Real finally found their rhythm. Mbappé rewarded that with the goal to cut the deficit—it was the Frenchman’s 14th Champions League goal of the season. But that was all they could manage; their streak of four knockout-round wins against Bayern over the past twelve years is now seriously in jeopardy.

(Bild: AFP/OSCAR DEL POZO)

Quarterfinal first legs:

Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal 0–1 (0–0). 
Goal: Havertz (91')

  Real Madrid (Alaba sub) – FC Bayern Munich (Laimer until 69.) 1:2 (0:1). Goals: Mbappé (74.) and Díaz (41.), Kane (46.)

Second legs on April 15.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
07.04.2026 04:45
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf