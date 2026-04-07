Champions League
Bayern breaks Real curse, but everything is still up in the air
Bayern Munich won the clash of the titans in the Champions League quarterfinals at Real Madrid 2-1 (1-0). The goals were scored by Luis Díaz (41') and Harry Kane (46') and Kylian Mbappé (74'). However, the man of the match was Manuel Neuer.
The 15-time champions against the six-time champions, the two teams with the most Champions League appearances—this top-tier clash, the 29th meeting between the two sides in Europe’s premier club competition, promised a lot—and delivered. Particularly impressive was Bayern’s composure, as they played with the confidence of a home team. Left-back Laimer opened the scoring for Munich with a long-range shot over the goal (1st minute); shortly after, Dayot Upamecano squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead while alone in the six-yard box (9th minute).
Bayern attacked, Real countered—and also created chances. Manuel Neuer, however, was always there to make the save. The 40-year-old stopped two shots from Kylian Mbappé (16th, 29th) and also made a strong save against Vinicius Jr. (18th). Shortly before halftime, however, Luis Diaz gave the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead, as the Colombian finished off a quick combination play following a through ball from Serge Gnabry.
Mbappé rewarded a strong Real finish
Things got even worse for Real, who are once again in danger of missing out on the title in Spain’s league and have already been eliminated from the Cup. Right after the restart, the action picked up quickly following a turnover; Harry Kane, who had recovered in time, beat Andriy Lunin with a precise low shot from outside the box for his 11th Champions League goal of the season—just 20 seconds into the second half.
The Spaniards, with David Alaba on the bench, continued to underperform and were also unlucky. After a serious mistake by Upamecano, Vinicius Jr. slammed the ball into the side netting (61'), and shortly after, Neuer had to dive to stop Mbappé once again following a counterattack (66'). Laimer was then substituted (69'), and Real finally found their rhythm. Mbappé rewarded that with the goal to cut the deficit—it was the Frenchman’s 14th Champions League goal of the season. But that was all they could manage; their streak of four knockout-round wins against Bayern over the past twelve years is now seriously in jeopardy.
Quarterfinal first legs:
Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal 0–1 (0–0).
Goal: Havertz (91')
Real Madrid (Alaba sub) – FC Bayern Munich (Laimer until 69.) 1:2 (0:1). Goals: Mbappé (74.) and Díaz (41.), Kane (46.)
Second legs on April 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.