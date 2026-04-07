Karin Bergmann Takes Over the Salzburg Festival

Top Manager with Empathy

Salzburg’s Governor Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) commented on the decision: “With Karin Bergmann, we have secured an accomplished cultural manager for the interim directorship. She is not only a figure of outstanding artistic excellence but also a top manager who, with empathy, insight into human nature, and extensive experience, will set the course for the future with sensitivity yet determination.”

Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Culture Andreas Babler also showers Bergmann with praise: “Bergmann has demonstrated both artistic and business brilliance at the Burgtheater. As a close confidante of the late Claus Peymann, she is also a seasoned and deeply credible figure in political debates regarding artistic freedom. With this unique blend of qualities, she will certainly be a boon to the Salzburg Festival.”