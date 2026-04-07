Dispute Over Lost Stamps Goes to Court

“It can’t be right for the Post Office to treat a long-time customer and stamp collector this way. Surely there’s another way to resolve this,” he says. When asked by the “Krone” about the whole matter, the Post Office states: “The judge also suggested that both parties should seek to talk to each other before the next hearing—which we will do. We can’t say more at this stage.” There is still time for a discussion; the next hearing is scheduled for May 4. It remains to be seen.