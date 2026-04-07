Retiree vs. the Post Office
Dispute Over Lost Stamps Goes to Court
The Post delivers to everyone, but in the case of Manfred H. from Linz, that phrase sounds like pure mockery. The 73-year-old, a passionate collector of stamps of all kinds, has been battling with the Post since 2024 after valuable stamps were lost in the mail.
It’s well known that the postal route can sometimes take a little longer than expected. But this dispute has now been dragging on for nearly two years. Here’s how it happened: Manfred H. (73) from Linz is a passionate stamp collector. To keep track of the value of his collection, he periodically sends his pieces to Vienna to have them appraised.
50 euros in compensation offered
He’s been doing this by mail for many decades. But in 2024, a shipment containing stamps worth around a thousand euros went missing. And that’s when the trouble began. Because Manfred H. had sent the stamps—as always—in a Post-Express letter. The postal service wouldn’t accept this. Because his stamps from the 1930s were supposedly antiques, he should have sent them using a different—more expensive—rate. The Linz resident was offered 50 euros in compensation.
It’s unacceptable for the postal service to treat a long-time customer and stamp collector this way. Surely there’s another way to resolve this.
Der verärgerte Sammler
Post Office Stands Its Ground
But Manfred H. wasn’t going to take that lying down. He eventually even involved the Austrian Regulatory Authority for Broadcasting and Telecommunications (RTR), which ruled in his favor. The Post, however, stood its ground. “Now there’s a lawsuit in Vienna. The judge understands my case,” says the Linz resident. But the Post Office is digging in its heels again. “I’ve claimed 100 euros for expenses and fees. Now I have to submit that to the court and make a special trip to Vienna for it,” says the steadfast Linz retiree, puzzled by the Post Office’s stubbornness.
“It can’t be right for the Post Office to treat a long-time customer and stamp collector this way. Surely there’s another way to resolve this,” he says. When asked by the “Krone” about the whole matter, the Post Office states: “The judge also suggested that both parties should seek to talk to each other before the next hearing—which we will do. We can’t say more at this stage.” There is still time for a discussion; the next hearing is scheduled for May 4. It remains to be seen.
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read the original article here.
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