Austria Lustenau stumbles against the Young Violets!

Liefering and Amstetten were evenly matched. Yanis Eisschill (63rd) ended the Lower Austrians’ four-game winless streak with his goal. In Vienna-Floridsdorf, the visitors from Vienna took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a coolly converted penalty kick by Marco Gantschnig. Vienna then controlled the mini-derby, and in the closing stages, Floridsdorf’s Marcus Maier was shown a yellow-red card (73rd min.). In the final play of the game, FAC goalkeeper Juri Kirchmayr had the best chance to equalize with a header, but was denied by Bernhard Unger (96th min.).