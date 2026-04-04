Two U.S. Jets Crashed: What We Know So Far

Arms officer “on the run for a day and a half”

The rescue operation in Iran is “very dangerous and complex,” Bryan Stern, a veteran of U.S. special forces, told CNN. However, he added that it is very important to find the weapons officer as quickly as possible. The missing man has been “on the run for a day and a half, which is a very long time when you’re being actively pursued behind enemy lines in the mountains, have limited communication options, and may also be injured,” Stern said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.