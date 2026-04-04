Haaland Hat-Trick
Manchester City Celebrates Cup Victory Over Liverpool
Manchester City celebrates a 4-0 rout of Liverpool FC and has thus reached the FA Cup semifinals for the eighth consecutive time—a record. Star striker Erling Haaland scored a hat trick in the match.
Manchester City impressively won the blockbuster match in the FA Cup quarterfinals thanks to Erling Haaland, plunging Liverpool even deeper into crisis. Even without manager Pep Guardiola, who was suspended due to a yellow card, City outclassed the reigning champions 4-0 (2-0) on Holy Saturday; the Norwegian was the standout player on the field with three goals (39th minute/penalty, 45+2, 57th). Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo (50') added the third goal.
Record for ManCity
Haaland put the hosts ahead on a penalty kick following a foul by Virgil van Dijk on Nico O’Reilly and added another just before halftime with a header off a Semenyo cross. Semenyo with a chip shot and Haaland with his third goal sealed the rout for Liverpool. Manchester City has reached the FA Cup semifinals for the eighth consecutive time, setting a new record, while for Liverpool, it was yet another blow in an already disastrous season.
Another blow for Liverpool
Dutch manager Arne Slot had already been facing fierce headwinds even before the defeat. Having earned just one point from their last three games, Liverpool have slipped to fifth place in the Premier League and are now fighting to secure a Champions League spot; with their cup exit, their next chance at a title is also gone. And on Wednesday, defending champions Paris St-Germain await in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Salah misses penalty
Ironically, it was the club’s all-time leading scorer, Mohamed Salah—who is set to leave this summer—who missed the big chance to at least score a consolation goal. In his first game since announcing his departure, the Egyptian failed to convert a weakly taken penalty, with goalkeeper James Trafford making the save (64th minute).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.