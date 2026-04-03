Green Party Leader Calls for 100 New Wind Turbines Per Year

Greens Criticize Hesitant States

As is well known, some states still have no wind turbines at all—in Carinthia, a majority voted against the expansion of wind power on Carinthia’s mountains in a January 2025 referendum. Although the referendum was overturned by the Constitutional Court because the question was biased, this does nothing to change the fact that there is significant opposition to wind turbines in some regions of Austria. Tyrol, Vorarlberg, and Salzburg have also not yet embraced wind energy.