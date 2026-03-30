Ralf Rangnick is tipp3 Coach of the Year.

The EURO can help

Rangnick, who as a teenager, incidentally, idolized Johan Cruyff (“He was the first modern number 10”) and therefore wore the number 14, thinks big. As always. He even takes krone.tv’s tongue-in-cheek question about Austria’s chances of winning the title in the U.S. seriously—albeit with a smile: “The World Cup trophy would be on another level. It’s not very likely that we’ll pull it off, but it’s not impossible or completely out of the question either. Since we’re flying out there anyway, we want to go far. But just like at the EURO, data analysis shows we’ve landed in the toughest group of all. That’s where the experience from the EURO might help us.”