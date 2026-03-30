The Sophie Case
This is how ORF is responding to the abuse allegations
Two days after the “Krone” report on the abuse allegation against a former, very prominent ORF employee, the case continues to cause a stir. Now the broadcaster itself has spoken out—and announced an internal investigation.
On Monday, ORF stated that it takes “all indications of possible misconduct seriously” and will cooperate with the investigation, to the extent that this falls within its sphere of influence. It intends to involve internal departments, make itself available as a point of contact for those affected, and also cooperate with authorities “should this be necessary.”
13-Year-Old Lured into Apartment Under False Pretences
Sophie H., now 54 (name changed by the editors), accuses the former media executive of luring her into an apartment under false pretenses in the mid-1980s when she was 13 and sexually abusing her there.
The ORF will fully support the internal institutions available for this purpose.
Aus der ORF-Generaldirektion in einer Stellungnahme gegenüber der „Krone“
The alleged incident occurred more than 40 years ago and is beyond the statute of limitations under criminal law. A civil lawsuit for damages also failed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The presumption of innocence applies to the accused.
Shame and years of repression
She explains that she is only going public now because of the shame and years of repression. For a long time, she did not dare to speak about what she had experienced. Today, she wants to encourage other women to seek help sooner and to speak out about such acts.
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read the original article here.
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