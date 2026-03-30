Broadcaster under investigation
ORF Abuse: “Why I’m Going Public”
Even 36 hours after the “Krone” published its exclusive story on the allegations against a former, highly prominent ORF employee, the uproar continues. Internally at ORF, the search is on for the possible perpetrator from the 1980s. Externally, speculation continues. For media law reasons, the “Krone” is not permitted to disclose any names here.
Although the incident occurred more than 40 years ago, the alleged offense remains shockingly relevant today: Sophie H. (name changed by the editors), now 54, had applied to ORF as a 13-year-old for a meet-and-greet with a famous pop singer. An ORF employee who was already well-known throughout Austria at the time and held an extremely prominent position called the young girl to discuss the next steps following her application. However, the concert was canceled a few days later, so the former ORF employee invited the young girl to the station—essentially as “compensation”—to show her his work behind the scenes. A—still—harmless meeting.
What is said to have happened afterward, however, was the subject of a court hearing that took place in March 2025 at a Vienna district court.
Oral sex under duress
The allegation: In 1985, the former ORF employee lured the then-13-year-old into a relative’s apartment under false pretenses and is said to have forced Sophie H. to perform oral sex there using violence.
Sophie H. can remember the incident as if it happened yesterday: “I was completely inexperienced sexually. I was terribly embarrassed and couldn’t talk about it for many decades.”
In 2023, after nearly four decades, there is a renewed encounter between the former ORF employee and his alleged victim. The two run into each other by chance at a Viennese pizzeria.
I just wanted him to admit he was wrong. For him to apologize.
Sophie H.
At that moment, Sophie H., a law firm employee and mother of one child, is overwhelmed by the full force of what she experienced back then. She can no longer sleep, develops depressive symptoms, turns to a crisis intervention center, and begins psychotherapy.
“Wanted him to admit his wrongdoing”
And she knows: She doesn’t want to let the incident from back then go unaddressed; she wants to confront the man about what he did. A lawyer involved in the case advises a meeting and an out-of-court settlement. Because: The alleged offense is already past the statute of limitations.
Sophie H.: “I just wanted him to admit he was wrong. For him to apologize.”
In 2024, a meeting takes place with the former ORF employee—still a highly prominent media figure today—and his celebrity lawyer at the latter’s law office. Sophie H. is accompanied by her lawyer. What happened there is therefore corroborated by at least one witness: The alleged perpetrator from back then smirks, refuses to shake her hand, and mocks her—because he knows the case has long since passed the statute of limitations. Sophie H. suffers a nervous breakdown right there on the spot.
In 2025, she makes a new attempt; the “Krone” has full access to the case files. A civil lawsuit ensues, in which Sophie H. seeks damages. She wants her therapy costs reimbursed and is demanding damages totaling 7,830 euros.
The judge has the plaintiff’s detailed written account of events. Furthermore, Sophie H. is able to describe the apartment and the furnishings where the incident is said to have taken place in great detail. However, the court dismisses the lawsuit due to the statute of limitations. Under Austrian law, there is an absolute statute of limitations of 30 years for claims for damages. According to the judge, this period begins at the time of the alleged act. Thus, the statute of limitations has expired.
“You push it away”
“Why only now?” many have been asking since yesterday, since Sophie H. made her story public via “Krone”: “I suppressed this for so many years. The shame over what I experienced was so great. You push it away. You try to banish it from your life.”
Psychologists also confirm this behavior: The repression of memory described by Sophie H. is referred to as dissociation, a psychological phenomenon following experienced trauma that, unfortunately, occurs very frequently in cases of abuse.
That is why Sophie H. also makes an urgent appeal: “I want to encourage all women to overcome the barrier of their own sense of shame. I did nothing wrong; I need not be afraid or ashamed.” And she strongly advises seeking help sooner, turning to authorities and courts sooner—so that justice can be served.
A Step Toward Healing
She harbors no feelings of hatred either: “It would have helped me back then at the meeting in the law office if he had shown compassion. If he had acknowledged his wrongdoing.” It is too late for that now. What remains is a courageous woman for whom this step into the public eye is also a step toward healing.
For, as Gisele Pelicot, the French abuse victim, put it: “The shame must switch sides.”
The presumption of innocence naturally applies to the former ORF employee and still prominent media figure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.