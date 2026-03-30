ORF Abuse: “Why I’m Going Public”

At that moment, Sophie H., a law firm employee and mother of one child, is overwhelmed by the full force of what she experienced back then. She can no longer sleep, develops depressive symptoms, turns to a crisis intervention center, and begins psychotherapy.

“Wanted him to admit his wrongdoing”

And she knows: She doesn’t want to let the incident from back then go unaddressed; she wants to confront the man about what he did. A lawyer involved in the case advises a meeting and an out-of-court settlement. Because: The alleged offense is already past the statute of limitations.