Separate school classes just for asylum seekers

Thursday afternoon was the moment of truth in Brussels. The European Parliament adopted its position on the EU Return Directive. The legislative proposal presented by Austria’s EU Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) provides for significantly stricter rules than before—and lays the groundwork for the Asylum Pact, which takes effect on June 12, and the reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). In the future, deportations of illegal entrants are to become easier, and the controversial deportation centers in third countries outside the EU are to become a possibility.