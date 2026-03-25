The Rangnick Contract Case
Pröll denies: “There hasn’t been an offer yet”
For months, ever since Josef Pröll “took over” the ÖFB, things had been quiet, but now it’s starting up again...
“Head coach Ralf Rangnick rejects the first offer to extend his contract”—so read the headlines. More unrest, senseless distractions. And all this in a World Cup year. Yet ÖFB boss Pröll had merely been gauging at Friday’s supervisory board meeting just how far he could go in his talks with Rangnick.
Double the salary
The German’s salary is set to be doubled from one to two million euros a year. What is true is that four ÖFB sponsors are willing to cover half of that. Pröll also confirmed this to the “Krone”: “It’s true that we’ll have external financiers if we extend the contract. That’s a milestone. But the financial aspect is just one part of the picture.”
The second aspect—some questions such as contract duration (rumored to extend past EURO 2028), exit clauses, and a few other details—remain completely open.
In other words: The clear commitment is there, Rangnick will (hopefully) extend his contract as well, and Pröll has the green light to finalize the negotiations.
Nothing to reject
But speaking to the “Krone,” he reiterates in light of the false reports: “We are in talks. But there hasn’t been an offer ready for signing yet.” So nothing Rangnick could have turned down...
In addition, Pröll now has to figure out why confidential details from the supervisory board (or the sponsors) have leaked out again. This kind of turmoil doesn’t help anyone in a World Cup year!
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read the original article here.
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