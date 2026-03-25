Braathen takes a hit: McGrath wins the slalom crystal globe

The Norwegian entered the season finale with a 41-point lead over Braathen. His former teammate, now competing for Brazil, who had claimed victory and the crystal globe in the giant slalom the day before, was unable to mount a challenge this time. He made a mistake right after the start in the decisive race and had to let his childhood friend McGrath take the lead. For the Norwegian, it was his first crystal globe. “We were two 12-year-old boys from the same ski club. He won the crystal globe in giant slalom, I won it in slalom—in the same season. That’s crazy,” said McGrath.