Russell wins China Sprint, no points for Max

As was the case at the season opener in Australia, marking the start of the new Formula 1 era, Ferrari dominated the early stages. Hamilton, who started from fourth position, took the lead from Russell on the first lap and subsequently engaged in several duels with the championship leader. Antonelli and Verstappen, however, fell far behind from their starting positions of second and eighth. After an action-packed start, Russell pulled away from the Ferraris after 6 of 19 laps. Behind him, Antonelli—who received a ten-second penalty after a collision of his own making with Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull—caught up to the battling Scuderia duo.