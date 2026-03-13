High Gas Prices
Stelzer to the federal government: “Hot air doesn’t fill gas tanks”
Upper Austria’s Governor Thomas Stelzer has weighed in with unusually sharp remarks in the political debate over rising fuel prices: “You can’t fill tanks with hot air.” If the government’s relief measures aren’t enough, further steps must follow, says the ÖVP politician.
Gas prices are currently heading in only one direction—upward. Prices at the pumps barely budged on Thursday but remain at a high level: A liter of diesel cost an average of 1.939 euros across Austria, the same as the day before. Premium gasoline rose slightly to an average of 1.739 euros per liter—on Wednesday, the price was still 1.729 euros. This is according to the fuel price calculator of the regulatory authority E-Control.
If it turns out that this step is not enough, then further measures must follow, such as a temporary tax cut.
OÖ-Landeshauptmann Thomas Stelzer, ÖVP
For now, the federal government is opting to monitor the situation rather than intervene. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) warns against hasty measures such as price caps or tax cuts—they could jeopardize the budget and supply security. Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) defends the three-day rule for price increases (which takes effect Monday) as a stabilizing measure. In addition, strategic oil reserves are to be released, and the government is keeping its options open for further steps.
Stelzer can envision a temporary tax cut
Upper Austria’s Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) commented on the discussions at the highest political level in Vienna: “You can’t fill gas tanks with hot air.” In general, however, he said it was important that the federal government has now taken a step toward addressing fuel prices.
Speaking to the regional TV station LT 1, Stelzer added: “If it turns out that this step isn’t enough, then further measures must follow, such as a temporary tax cut. Because many of our families and commuters rely on their cars.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
