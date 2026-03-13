Stelzer to the federal government: “Hot air doesn’t fill gas tanks”

Gas prices are currently heading in only one direction—upward. Prices at the pumps barely budged on Thursday but remain at a high level: A liter of diesel cost an average of 1.939 euros across Austria, the same as the day before. Premium gasoline rose slightly to an average of 1.739 euros per liter—on Wednesday, the price was still 1.729 euros. This is according to the fuel price calculator of the regulatory authority E-Control.