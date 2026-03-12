Speeding former SPÖ leader
Dornauer must surrender his driver’s license
He doesn't just like to speed in politics: Georg Dornauer, the now wild Tyrolean MP, was stopped driving at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone – license gone!
It was Thursday morning at 10:40 a.m. when the Seewalchen highway police noticed a Mercedes E-300 traveling much too fast on the "West" in the municipality of Tiefgraben (Upper Austria) in the direction of Salzburg. The laser measurement showed exactly 152 km/h in the 100 km/h zone on the highway, which had been newly installed for safety reasons, after deducting the measurement tolerance. Bad luck: because at more than 50 kilometers per hour, the driver's license is gone.
Party rebel with a rapid political career
When the officers checked the speeder, they were astonished: behind the wheel of the Mercedes sedan was none other than Georg Dornauer, long-time head of the Tyrolean SPÖ. His political career has also been rapid so far. As a red party rebel in the west, he has always had a difficult relationship with his SPÖ.
A hunting trip with the flamboyant real estate mogul René Benko, uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper, complete with a photo of him with a dead deer, proved to be his undoing. "I'm stepping aside," the 43-year-old announced, almost defiantly, his withdrawal from the party leadership.
Then came the next bombshell: Dornauer was not only expelled from the state parliament club, but also from the party! The last straw was his solo effort to repatriate 170 million euros in "excess profits" from the state energy supplier Tiwag. This was contrary to the coalition line with the ÖVP.
Incidentally, the former Tyrolean SPÖ leader is not the first top politician to be stopped for speeding. The then finance minister, Magnus Brunner, also raced through an 80 km/h zone at well over 100 km/h – license suspended for four weeks!
I got on the highway after the Mondsee rest stop, had to pass another car, and obviously overlooked the 100 km/h speed limit.
Georg Dornauer
Dornauer's justification to the "Krone" newspaper: "I got on the highway, had to overtake another vehicle, and obviously overlooked the 100 km/h speed limit. I'm sorry about that. It wasn't a dangerous situation. I'll have to live with the consequences for the next two weeks."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
