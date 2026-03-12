Dornauer must surrender his driver’s license

It was Thursday morning at 10:40 a.m. when the Seewalchen highway police noticed a Mercedes E-300 traveling much too fast on the "West" in the municipality of Tiefgraben (Upper Austria) in the direction of Salzburg. The laser measurement showed exactly 152 km/h in the 100 km/h zone on the highway, which had been newly installed for safety reasons, after deducting the measurement tolerance. Bad luck: because at more than 50 kilometers per hour, the driver's license is gone.