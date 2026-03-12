Real estate mogul René Benko now wants to become a carpenter

Pre-trial detention extended until April

It was only in mid-February that the billionaire bankrupt had his appeal against detention rejected by the Vienna Higher Regional Court. In a 110-page ruling, the three-judge panel settled scores with the head of the Signa Group. The ruling states: "The results of the investigation paint a picture of a personality clearly rooted in white-collar crime." There is a risk that Benko would commit further crimes if released from custody, as he would, for example, control foundations via straw men. This is another reason why his pretrial detention has been extended until April for the time being.