Application while in custody
Real estate mogul René Benko now wants to become a carpenter
The Benko case continues to reveal new twists and surprises: Signa founder René Benko now wants to work as a carpenter at Innsbruck prison. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption has also approved the request.
You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs. A motto that René Benko probably followed, especially in the final phase of his professional career as a real estate mogul. No project seemed too big, no financing too risky. This is one of the reasons why criminal investigators from Soko Signa and investigators from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) are scrutinizing the financial flows surrounding the billion-euro bankruptcies in the Signa Group.
Prosecutor's office agreed
René Benko has been in pre-trial detention since January 23, 2025. First in Vienna-Josefstadt, and since October 2025 in Innsbruck prison. According to "Trend," the 48-year-old Tyrolean has now applied for a job in the carpentry workshop there. This request has been granted by Innsbruck prison and the WKStA.
Benko's lawyer, Norbert Wess, confirmed Benko's application as a craftsman to the "Krone" newspaper. The background is relatively mundane: until recently, Benko – together with his defense team – had been "almost continuously occupied with processing the criminal case." Since – at least from his client's point of view – there were no new lines of investigation or further developments in terms of content, Mr. Benko could at least pursue employment for the time being.
Pre-trial detention extended until April
It was only in mid-February that the billionaire bankrupt had his appeal against detention rejected by the Vienna Higher Regional Court. In a 110-page ruling, the three-judge panel settled scores with the head of the Signa Group. The ruling states: "The results of the investigation paint a picture of a personality clearly rooted in white-collar crime." There is a risk that Benko would commit further crimes if released from custody, as he would, for example, control foundations via straw men. This is another reason why his pretrial detention has been extended until April for the time being.
New appeal
According to information obtained by "Krone" on March 4, Benko's lawyer Norbert Wess has filed a constitutional complaint regarding one aspect of this decision. The defense attorney is unable to say when a decision by the Supreme Court (OGH) can be expected. There are no deadlines or requirements for the OGH.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
