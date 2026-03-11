Abuses at ORF
More women accuse Roland Weißmann
Following the first alleged victim of harassment by the already resigned ORF Director General, several women are said to have reported similar cases to the public broadcaster's whistleblower hotline.
The ORF employee who approached the foundation board with allegations of sexual harassment against Director General Roland Weißmann has set a real ball rolling.
Further alleged victims
According to information obtained by the "Krone" newspaper, another alleged victim has now contacted the public broadcaster's whistleblower system, which aims to uncover abuses and malpractice within the company. According to reports, even more women have spoken out against Weißmann.
When asked by the "Krone," the chairmen of the foundation board, Heinz Lederer (SPÖ) and Gregor Schütze (ÖVP), denied knowing of any other victims. The task force now entrusted with this case will hopefully shed some light on the matter soon.
Resignation on Sunday
ORF General Director Roland Weißmann resigned from his post on Sunday with immediate effect after 31 years with the company. The reason was allegations of sexual harassment of a female employee – which Weißmann denies via his lawyer. ORF veteran Ingrid Thurnher took over the post.
The allegations of "inappropriate behavior" date back to the beginning of his term in 2022. The employee who made the allegations is known to the foundation board. Weißmann categorically denied the allegations of sexual harassment, admitting only to a brief, consensual acquaintance prior to his election as director general. The employee is not said to be a presenter or a well-known TV personality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.