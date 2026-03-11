Laura Foundation
The Benkos’ foundation bunker slides into bankruptcy
With the Laura Private Foundation, the Benko family's most important Austrian foundation bunker is now insolvent. The board of directors filed for bankruptcy in Innsbruck. The background to this is lost arbitration proceedings.
The move came as no surprise to observers: on Wednesday, March 11, around five weeks after two momentous rulings by the International Court of Arbitration (ICC) in Switzerland, the Laura Private Foundation, based in Innsbruck, filed for bankruptcy. The background to this is payment obligations arising from the arbitration awards amounting to around one billion euros, which the foundation is no longer able to meet.
"The audits initiated by the foundation's board of directors have shown that there is insufficient chance of success in appealing these arbitration awards," explains the foundation's board of directors, pointing out that the former board members had entered into these "obligations" with the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund from Abu Dhabi.
In recent years, the Laura Private Foundation was considered the Benkos' main Austrian foundation bunker. It most recently held assets of around 300 million euros, including apartment buildings in eastern Germany, but also numerous properties around Innsbruck. The ostentatious villa in Innsbruck Igls, valued at up to €80 million, which billionaire bankrupt René Benko lived in until his imprisonment at the end of January 2024, also belongs to the Laura Foundation Group via subsidiaries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.