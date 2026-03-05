Palace wins! Tottenham stumbles toward the abyss

Three Palace goals in 12 minutes

However, a foul by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven in the penalty area turned the tide in favor of the Eagles. The Dutchman was sent off (38'), and Sarr, who had been fouled, stepped up to take the penalty and coolly converted to make it 1-1 (40'). Things got even worse for the hosts. Jörgen Strand Larsen (45+1) and Sarr (45+7) took advantage of the numerical superiority and put Crystal Palace 3-1 ahead. For many of the long-suffering Tottenham fans, it was too much, and they left the stadium before half-time.