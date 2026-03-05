Glasner can celebrate
Palace wins! Tottenham stumbles toward the abyss
Crystal Palace, coached by Oliver Glasner, celebrated a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the 29th match day of the English Premier League. While Palace seems to be gradually emerging from its sporting crisis, Tottenham is teetering ever closer to the relegation zone.
Crystal Palace seems to have put its worries behind it. The team led by Upper Austrian coach Oliver Glasner won 3-1 (3-1) against traditional club Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday and now has a ten-point lead over the relegation zone with nine rounds to go before the end of the season. Tottenham, on the other hand, has cause for concern and has only one point to its credit after its eleventh consecutive game without a win.
ÖFB team player Kevin Danso, who had been sidelined for a month with a toe injury, was back in the Hotspurs' starting lineup for the first time in six weeks and had a lot to do right from the start. Crystal Palace dominated the game, and after half an hour, things took a dramatic turn. A deflected shot from Ismaila Sarr dipped over goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario into the goal, but was disallowed after a VAR check for offside (29'). Tottenham did better and struck through Dominic Solanke (34').
Three Palace goals in 12 minutes
However, a foul by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven in the penalty area turned the tide in favor of the Eagles. The Dutchman was sent off (38'), and Sarr, who had been fouled, stepped up to take the penalty and coolly converted to make it 1-1 (40'). Things got even worse for the hosts. Jörgen Strand Larsen (45+1) and Sarr (45+7) took advantage of the numerical superiority and put Crystal Palace 3-1 ahead. For many of the long-suffering Tottenham fans, it was too much, and they left the stadium before half-time.
Tottenham fought back in the second half, but Crystal Palace were never really in trouble. Glasner's side celebrated their third win in their last eleven games and cemented their place in the middle of the table. For Champions League last-16 side Tottenham and their coach Igor Tudor, however, things are getting tighter and tighter. Tudor was only installed as Thomas Frank's successor in mid-February, and his first three games were all lost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.