Austria boycotts the opening ceremony

Olympic peace has been broken again

That will be difficult. After all, there is also the war in Iran, which for the third time in twelve years is thwarting the Olympic truce, which is supposed to last until after the Paralympics. During the Olympic Games, the world's powerful leaders abide by the truce, but before the Paralympics, everything is forgotten. In 2014, Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea before the Games for disabled athletes in Sochi, and before the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, Putin's troops began their war of aggression against Ukraine. And now Israel and the US have attacked Iran.