Spears temporarily arrested in California

Shocking incident in October

The incident comes just a few months after a similar incident. In October 2025, Britney Spears is said to have driven erratically after an evening at the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a video showed her getting into her car despite warnings from companions. According to eyewitnesses, she nearly hit a friend while pulling out of a parking space and swerved between lanes several times on the way home.