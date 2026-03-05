Drunk driving
Spears temporarily arrested in California
According to US media reports, pop star Britney Spears was temporarily arrested in the US on Wednesday evening. As reported by celebrity news website TMZ, citing police sources, the arrest took place in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of drunk driving.
According to the report, the 44-year-old singer was stopped by California Highway Patrol officers at around 9:30 p.m. local time and then taken away in handcuffs.
Court date in May
However, Ventura County Sheriff's jail records show that Spears was released shortly thereafter. Further details about the circumstances of the stop or possible alcohol tests were not initially disclosed. According to "Variety," she is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
No official statements from Spears or her management were initially available. The police have also not yet released any detailed information about the incident. Spears deleted her Instagram profile after her arrest.
Shocking incident in October
The incident comes just a few months after a similar incident. In October 2025, Britney Spears is said to have driven erratically after an evening at the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a video showed her getting into her car despite warnings from companions. According to eyewitnesses, she nearly hit a friend while pulling out of a parking space and swerved between lanes several times on the way home.
Britney Spears has had several run-ins with the law in the past. In 2007, the singer was charged with hit-and-run in Los Angeles after colliding with a parked car. The charges for property damage were later dropped after she compensated the vehicle owner. Spears was ultimately acquitted on another charge—driving without a valid California driver's license.
Years under guardianship
Spears became a superstar as a teenager in 1998 with "Baby One More Time," followed by hits such as "Oops! ... I Did It Again" and "Toxic." Spears' father had controversial guardianship over her for 13 years. In 2008, the singer was temporarily committed to a clinic and declared legally incompetent due to mental health issues.
Her father Jamie took over guardianship of the musician, controlling not only his daughter's personal and artistic affairs, but also her assets. It was not until the end of 2021 that the highly controversial guardianship ended after a long legal battle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
