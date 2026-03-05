Resuscitation unsuccessful
Hotel employee dies after CO accident
A janitor has died following a carbon monoxide accident in a hotel in East Tyrol. The cause of the fatal gas leak is currently under investigation.
The tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning. An employee of a hotel in Hopfgarten im Defereggental in East Tyrol died in the carbon monoxide accident.
Lifeless in a shaft
The employee was found lifeless in a shaft in front of the boiler room, police confirmed. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected at the scene. The exact cause of the accident was initially unclear.
Initial investigations suggest that CO poisoning is likely. However, the exact cause of death is still under investigation.
Gernot Walder, Notarztverband Osttirol
Emergency doctor was on site
As emergency doctor and virologist Gernot Walder reported in a press release, the employee died despite resuscitation efforts. "Based on initial investigations, CO poisoning is likely, but the exact cause of death is still under investigation," Walder said.
Around 20 people were treated by the emergency doctor and the Defereggental practice team, mainly for symptoms of CO poisoning. All of them have since been discharged to home care. Emergency services personnel were also among those treated.
The Defereggental medical team is still on site, providing oxygen therapy and taking further measurements. The fire department is continuously ventilating the area.
Not a safe operation for the fire department
The head of operations and mayor Markus Tönig told the "Krone" newspaper that the operation was not without danger for the fire department either: "The CO leak was detected during the resuscitation of the unconscious person. After that, we immediately withdrew."
Measurements taken shortly afterwards did indeed reveal significantly elevated levels. "The cause is still unclear. The Tyrol State Criminal Investigation Office has cordoned off the building," said Tönig.
"The State Criminal Police Office is dealing with it until it can be reopened, the deceased can be recovered, and people can go back inside," Tönig concluded. The hotel guests and staff were, of course, evacuated.
