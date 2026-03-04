Salzburg out!
SCR Altach reaches the ÖFB Cup final for the first time
The surprise was a success and cup history was made. SCR Altach won 1-0 away against favorites Red Bull Salzburg and is in the ÖFB Cup final for the first time in the club's history.
For Altach, who had already drawn 2-2 and 1-1 against Salzburg in the league this season, this ended a long dry spell in direct encounters. In Salzburg, it was their first win since a 1-0 victory in the league on March 7, 2015. At home, the Vorarlberg team last defeated the "Bulls" on March 2, 2020, with a 3-2 win in the championship. The victory was a first in the cup, as the only previous meeting with Salzburg in the quarterfinals of the 2014/15 season had ended in a 0-4 defeat. The final will take place on May 1 in Klagenfurt.
Three changes for Salzburg
Salzburgmadethree changescompared to their goalless league draw against Hartberg. Aleksa Terzic and Jannik Schuster replaced Tim Trummer and Tim Drexler in defense, while Damir Redzic was preferred to Edmund Baidoo on the wing. There were no surprises for the Vorarlberg team. Sandro Ingolitsch and Ousmane Diawara, who had already impressed as substitutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rapid, moved into the starting lineup. Moritz Oswald and Srdjan Hrstic were therefore relegated to the bench.
Early shot against the post
As expected, Salzburg had more possession and dominated the game, but failed to take the lead despite two great chances. After a nice combination down the right and a cross from Terzic, the post saved Altach when Moussa Yeo got his head to the ball (10'). The Salzburg attacker was also in the thick of the action in the 18th minute, when his shot after a dribble was just blocked by Filip Milojevic.
Altach played courageously
However, Altach did not play with a pure "wall tactic," which Hartberg had recently used to secure a goalless draw in Wals-Siezenheim. Bolstered by the confidence gained in recent weeks, the visitors wanted to play their part, which was particularly evident in a very strong ten minutes before the break, when Salzburg suddenly had major problems in defense. After a misplaced pass by Diabate, Mohamed Ouedraogo grabbed the ball, moved towards the goal and was unlucky with a long-range shot that hit the post.
Jäger's first cup goal proves decisive
Shortly afterwards, a Diawara header was too weak (39'). The Altach striker came even closer to scoring when he hit the crossbar with a volley from six meters out (45'). Nevertheless, the home side went into the break with a lead. Jäger scored with a spectacular header from a perfect Greil corner. It was the center back's first goal in the 27th cup game of his career.
Salzburg unable to equalize
After the break, the visitors sat deeper and focused on protecting their lead. Salzburg lacked ideas for long periods. Goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was alert twice in the 54th minute. Yeo had another chance, but his surprise shot went well over the bar (60'). Altach's goalkeeper was also unable to be beaten by an Alajbegovic shot (71'). Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler tried to revive the offense with various substitutions, but Altach held on to their lead as Alajbegovic (94') and Karim Onsiwo (97') were unable to finish.
Coach effect fizzles out
This means that the hoped-for coach effect under Beichler has already fizzled out again. After a brilliant 5-1 win at LASK in the opening game, there were two bitter setbacks. On Sunday, Salzburg will finish the regular season as league leaders with an away game against sixth-placed Rapid. Altach, in seventh place, is still fighting for a place in the championship group and will be away to champions Sturm Graz.
ÖFB Cup, semi-final
Red Bull Salzburg – SCR Altach 0-1 (0-1).
Wals-Siezenheim, Red Bull Arena, 5,720 spectators, referee Altmann.
Goal: 0-1 (45+2) Jäger
Salzburg: Schlager – Terzic (73. Bischoff), Gadou, Schuster, Krätzig - Bidstrup, Diabate (73. Onisiwo) – Redzic, Yeo (62. Lukic), Alajbegovic - Konate (62. Baidoo)
Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger – Ingolitsch, Demaku, Bähre, Ouedraogo – Massombo (85. Gorgon), Greil (76. Yalcin) – Diawara (66. Hrstic)
Yellow cards: Bidstrup, Schlager and Ouedraogo, Demaku, Yalcin, Gorgon
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
