SCR Altach reaches the ÖFB Cup final for the first time

For Altach, who had already drawn 2-2 and 1-1 against Salzburg in the league this season, this ended a long dry spell in direct encounters. In Salzburg, it was their first win since a 1-0 victory in the league on March 7, 2015. At home, the Vorarlberg team last defeated the "Bulls" on March 2, 2020, with a 3-2 win in the championship. The victory was a first in the cup, as the only previous meeting with Salzburg in the quarterfinals of the 2014/15 season had ended in a 0-4 defeat. The final will take place on May 1 in Klagenfurt.