Iran war: Terror threat from mullah agents
The situation in the Middle East is coming to a head – and the sparks are flying as far as Europe. Following the latest escalations between Israel, the US, and Iran, experts are warning of a new, dangerous level of threat. Austria is also in the crosshairs. Terrorism expert Nicolas Stockhammer paints a grim picture in an interview: the danger is greater than it has been for a long time.
From Vienna to Berlin, there is nervousness among the security authorities. The reason: the mullah regime in Tehran has launched a counterattack. Following the elimination of high-ranking clerics and military personnel, the leadership in Tehran called for revenge. What sounds like distant rhetoric has very real consequences for us.
Until now, the secret services' primary concern has been Sunni Islamism, such as ISIS or Al-Qaeda. But the tide has turned. "There is an increased terrorist threat due to the current situation with regard to Iran," explains terrorism expert Nicolas Stockhammer. The mullahs' fatwa—a religious ruling—has now also mobilized the Shiite scene.
This group is smaller, but extremely well organized. Stockhammer warns: "It has been addressed and coordinated from the highest level of the mullah regime." This means that terrorism is not a random product, but state-directed. But why should neutral Austria be at risk? The answer is as simple as it is disturbing: Austria is considered pro-Israel in Iran.
In addition, the Middle East conflict is shifting directly to our doorstep due to the mullah agents in the country. It can be assumed that numerous individuals are staying in Europe via diplomatic missions. The danger posed by "sleepers" – individuals who live inconspicuously until they receive orders to attack – is real.
A new "9/11," i.e., an attack on skyscrapers using aircraft, is considered unlikely. Experts expect attacks on US and Jewish institutions, such as synagogues, to be more likely.
Such acts cost very little money but generate maximum fear. The attack on the Bataclan in Paris in 2015 cost around 14,000 euros. Iran can still afford this, despite the war and international sanctions. Officially, Austria has been on the second-highest alert level (4 out of 5) since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. 5 out of 5 would mean that an attack is already underway or can no longer be prevented. Austria's terror alert level has been dark orange for two years.
