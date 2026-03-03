Stranded in Dubai:
“Getting used to impacts, even though I don’t want to”
The war in the Middle East has far-reaching consequences for countless domestic tourists. For Lukas Mirtl from Upper Austria and his girlfriend from Munich, the dream of a trip to the Maldives and Sri Lanka also ended in a nightmare. The couple has been stuck in Dubai for days. And they are heavily criticizing the Austrian authorities.
It was supposed to be an unforgettable vacation for Lukas Mirtl and his girlfriend Chani Pia. White beaches, blue sea, deep green jungle – originally, the 30-year-old wanted to lie under palm trees with his girlfriend and a cocktail in his hand and simply enjoy life. The fact that this was not to be has a lot to do with bad luck. Mirtl spoke to the "Krone" about the chaotic circumstances that ultimately left the couple stranded in Dubai.
Colombo flight was not supposed to take off
Last Saturday, everything still seemed fine. Early in the morning, at 6:40 a.m., the plane carrying the Upper Austrian and his Munich-based partner landed in the desert metropolis of Dubai. The Emirates plane was scheduled to take off for Sri Lanka's capital Colombo at 4:10 p.m. At that point, the vacationers had no idea that this would never happen. During a city tour at 12:30 p.m., they first visited Dubai's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
There were more impacts today. You get used to it—even though you don't really want to.
Lukas Mirtl im Gespräch mit der „Krone“
Just one hour after their visit, the Burj Khalifa was evacuated.
It was only after returning to the airport that the tourists realized that something was very wrong. "All flights were canceled one after the other," says Mirtl, who has been stuck in Dubai with his girlfriend ever since. Just one hour after the couple had been at the Burj Khalifa, it was evacuated. "At that point, and when we looked at our cell phones, we knew: things are about to get uncomfortable!" The Emirates flight attendants fled the airport, while the couple had to wait for their luggage, which was stuck in the transit area.
Missile alert on the bus on the highway
The two spent a total of nine hours at the airport. After that, they were given hotel vouchers, loaded onto a bus, and driven around the area. When the bus was on the highway, all passengers received a missile alert on their cell phones. It was an uneasy feeling for everyone, as there was nowhere to hide, says the 30-year-old. The gate from which the connecting flight to Colombo would have departed was also hit by a drone. Some hotels were full, so the bus journey continued until they were finally able to check into a hotel.
"Booking two flights a day to get out at some point"
The Upper Austrian says that he hasn't heard much back from Emirates. In the meantime, at least they have been told that their costs will be covered. This is important, because the couple is currently booking "two flights a day" in order to find a way out of Dubai. Of course, without success, as the airspace remains closed and all flights are being canceled again. He confirms that it is absolutely safe in Dubai itself. While drinking beer by the pool, they can hear loud explosions from the air defense. The couple feels uneasy, but not unsafe.
From Dubai to Abu Dhabi and through the Saudi Arabian desert
However, Mirtl is highly critical of the Austrian Foreign Ministry. While the German authorities send detailed daily updates (e.g., on the situation and when return flights can be expected from where), Austria wants to send vacationers across the entire desert. They are supposed to drive to Abu Dhabi and then cross Saudi Arabia by car. From there, they have to organize their own onward transportation. Screenshots of the communication are available to the "Krone." The Austrian-German couple is now hoping for help from the German side to put an end to their nightmare vacation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.