“Getting used to impacts, even though I don’t want to”

It was only after returning to the airport that the tourists realized that something was very wrong. "All flights were canceled one after the other," says Mirtl, who has been stuck in Dubai with his girlfriend ever since. Just one hour after the couple had been at the Burj Khalifa, it was evacuated. "At that point, and when we looked at our cell phones, we knew: things are about to get uncomfortable!" The Emirates flight attendants fled the airport, while the couple had to wait for their luggage, which was stuck in the transit area.