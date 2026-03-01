Marterbauer & Co. no longer welcome

"Bizarre evening"
After the flippant remarks by Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, the provincial governors are up in arms: Mario Kunasek of Styria is demanding an apology, and Anton Mattle of Tyrol has declared the federal government unwelcome.
A two-and-a-half-hour drive in the official limousine from Vienna to Styria, where he enjoyed potato and mushroom cream soup, pink roasted veal loin, and chocolate tart with the provincial governors – and then back to Vienna. Three months later, the finance minister dismisses it as the "most bizarre evening of his term in office" because "there is less negotiating than eating and drinking."
This provocative statement by Marterbauer last week did nothing to improve the basis for discussion between the SPÖ minister, who has been in office for a year, and the provincial governors. Things are brewing. Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner has also joined the ranks of the angry provincial governors.
It was the most bizarre evening of my term in office. There is less negotiating than eating and drinking.
"It is indeed bizarre when the finance minister only comes to eat and doesn't think it's worth the effort to participate in the negotiations." Mikl-Leitner believes that he should "focus less on the food and more on the substantive work for Austria as a business location." The ÖVP politician hopes that "then the finance minister might finally realize that there is an urgent need to reduce non-wage labor costs."
Apology demanded from the minister
Marterbauer's blunt statement was particularly harshly criticized by Styrian Governor Kunasek (FPÖ), host of the last meeting of provincial governors. He is demanding an apology from the minister. However, the minister has not yet done so and is no longer willing to comment on the matter.
Nevertheless, the provincial governors hope that the criticism will fall on fertile ground with Marterbauer. Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), for example, says: "That was really not a confidence-building statement by the finance minister. But perhaps it will trigger a rethinking process on his part."
On the part of the state governors, Marterbauer's statement, which they consider cheeky, has definitely triggered a rethinking process. Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP), who currently chairs the LH Conference, says: "The finance minister does not have to apologize to me, but he must finally take the interests of the population in the federal states seriously."
At the LH conference in Innsbruck, there will be no members of the federal government who invite themselves or leave after dessert.
Federal states remain among themselves
So friendly, Mr. Governor? No, because Mattle, the next host of the LH Conference after Kunasek, is drawing conclusions from recent events: the finance minister will not be welcome at the meeting in Innsbruck in June. Mattle: "It has not been customary for members of the federal government to invite themselves. That is why the federal states will only discuss among themselves in Innsbruck."
The LH conference is characterized "by constructive, cross-party and cross-state cooperation," emphasizes the Tyrolean, adding: "That is why the states will consult internally and jointly push forward reform proposals in order to then enter into orderly dialogue with the federal government." To emphasize once again, there will be "no members of the federal government in Innsbruck who invite themselves or leave after dessert." Those are clear words!
