Millions scandal involving top Viennese tax advisor

Funds were missing, profits were faked

The top tax advisor tried to reassure those affected with all kinds of excuses: alleged changes in the law, trouble with the Financial Market Authority (FMA), or long-term consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The Viennese man even cited Donald Trump as the supposed reason for the missing funds. In some reports, profits were faked so that clients would leave their money in the portfolio. In some cases, there were further transfers or even cash handovers.