Succession clarified
Sensational news! Formula 1 legend ends his career
He may never have set breathtaking lap times himself as a driver, but in Formula 1 he has been a colorful character for years, the master of soft to hard tires, simply the face of Pirelli – Mario Isola's departure next summer has been announced as a complete surprise!
The 56-year-old has been with the Italian tire company since 1996 and had worked his way up to head of motorsport over the years. Hardly a Grand Prix in recent seasons had taken place without Isola having to explain which tires Pirelli, the sole Formula 1 supplier, had brought to the race venue – or which tire strategies he considered to be the most ideal.
"New professional challenges!"
"The company would like to thank Mario Isola, who will remain with Pirelli until July 1, for his significant contribution to the development of the motorsport division, which he has carried out with great commitment and passion," Pirelli said in a statement marking the end of the Isola era. The Italian himself does not comment in the statement, but it says that he wants to take on "new professional challenges"...
Isola's successor at Pirelli will be Dario Marrafuschi, who has been with the tire manufacturer since 2008 and previously worked for Ferrari for many years. Until July, he will be trained by Isola in his new position "to ensure a smooth and effective transition."
