“Mister Health” Hademar Bankhofer has died

Born in Klosterneuburg in 1941, the health expert studied law, journalism, philosophy, and German language and literature at the University of Vienna, but did not graduate. He was a reporter for various weekly and daily newspapers and deputy editor-in-chief of a Viennese weekly newspaper. During a period when he was struggling with his lifestyle, he met his future teacher, multiple cycling champion Ferry Dusika. Through him, Bankhofer discovered the topic of health. While still a student, he spent his free time riding his motorcycle from farm to farm, collecting recipes, which he published in 1972 under the title "Hexenschuss und Heiserkeit" (Lumbago and Hoarseness). Together with the former cyclist, he eventually wrote the book "Dicke essen zu viel" (Fat People Eat Too Much).