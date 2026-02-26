"Peacefully smiling"
“Mister Health” Hademar Bankhofer has died
Austria mourns the loss of a formative figure in health education: "Mr. Health" Hademar Bankhofer has passed away at the age of 84. His son Hadschi Bankhofer announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.
"Dear friends! Thank you very much for your numerous condolences. My father, Prof. Hademar Bankhofer, did indeed pass away yesterday at 1:45 p.m. Peacefully smiling, holding hands with my mother Lizzy Bankhofer," he wrote.
"Very gently from old age"
Bankhofer died "very gently of old age." His son emphasized that his father had always wanted to "live as long as possible" – a wish that had been fulfilled.
In moving words, Hadschi Bankhofer paid tribute to his father's life and work: "I will keep him in my heart as a role model of kindness, modesty, friendliness, and generosity. He knew nothing of hatred; he even greeted his enemies with a gentle smile." Especially in today's "times of hate," he was a great role model of contentment and kindness.
Most renowned health expert
For decades, Hademar Bankhofer was considered one of the most renowned health experts in the German-speaking world. With numerous publications, TV appearances, and lectures, he shaped awareness of prevention, naturopathy, and a conscious lifestyle. For many, he was not only an advisor but also a confidant.
"He was a good father, and I will strive to always be one too," his son concluded.
Born in Klosterneuburg in 1941, the health expert studied law, journalism, philosophy, and German language and literature at the University of Vienna, but did not graduate. He was a reporter for various weekly and daily newspapers and deputy editor-in-chief of a Viennese weekly newspaper. During a period when he was struggling with his lifestyle, he met his future teacher, multiple cycling champion Ferry Dusika. Through him, Bankhofer discovered the topic of health. While still a student, he spent his free time riding his motorcycle from farm to farm, collecting recipes, which he published in 1972 under the title "Hexenschuss und Heiserkeit" (Lumbago and Hoarseness). Together with the former cyclist, he eventually wrote the book "Dicke essen zu viel" (Fat People Eat Too Much).
German and Austrian television stations as well as daily and weekly newspapers soon took notice of Bankhofer and his health topics: At the invitation of Walter Schiejok, the medical journalist and nutrition expert began a health segment in the "WIR" series in early 1985. At the same time, Bankhofer published books, gave lectures, and wrote for newspapers.
From 2006, he presented the health program "Die gesunde halbe Stunde" (The Healthy Half Hour) every Thursday on the ORF specialty channel TW1. Every Wednesday on Radio Wien, he gave tips for a healthier life in "Wohlfühlen leicht gemacht" (Well-being Made Easy). Later, he hosted the weekly television magazine "Gut geht's" (Feeling Good).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
