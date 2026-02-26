False cancer diagnosis
Medical malpractice in Linz: Public prosecutor’s office investigates
Suspicion of negligent bodily injury: The Linz public prosecutor's office is now investigating the case of a 30-year-old woman from Upper Austria who had her healthy uterus removed after a false cancer diagnosis at Kepler University Hospital.
"The worst thing is that no one is taking responsibility. I'm not a number, I'm a human being." These were the words of the woman who has had to live without a uterus since a fatal misdiagnosis at Kepler University Hospital in Linz when she made her story public via "Krone" at the end of January.
An obviously contaminated tissue sample led to a false cancer diagnosis in July 2025. After the serious operation on August 5, the patient was left to believe for weeks that she was seriously ill – even though the suspicion of contamination was confirmed internally in August. It was not until mid-September that three hospital directors told the woman in a personal conversation that she was healthy. What's more, she had always been healthy. And it was not until October – more than two months after the operation – that her medical records were released electronically by a senior physician.
"Unknown perpetrators"
The Linz public prosecutor's office has now launched an investigation on suspicion of negligent bodily injury, as a spokesperson for the authority confirmed on Wednesday. According to research by "Krone" and "News," criminal investigators from the Upper Austria State Police Department, Violence and Sexual Offenses Unit, have been entrusted with the investigation. For the time being, the investigation is targeting "unknown perpetrators."
Rainer Hable, the victim's lawyer, failed in late fall 2025 in his attempt to bring all those responsible to the table. At that time, the Upper Austrian Health Holding, which runs the Kepler University Hospital, stated in writing that the treatment had been carried out "in accordance with current medical standards and lege artis."
