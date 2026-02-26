Medical malpractice in Linz: Public prosecutor’s office investigates

An obviously contaminated tissue sample led to a false cancer diagnosis in July 2025. After the serious operation on August 5, the patient was left to believe for weeks that she was seriously ill – even though the suspicion of contamination was confirmed internally in August. It was not until mid-September that three hospital directors told the woman in a personal conversation that she was healthy. What's more, she had always been healthy. And it was not until October – more than two months after the operation – that her medical records were released electronically by a senior physician.