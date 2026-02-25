Three years in prison
Fecal attacks on women: “The smell lingered for days”
What is it like to suddenly be pelted with feces—the stench in your nose, the fear of disease? This is precisely what is at stake once again in the trial at the Vienna Regional Court against a 29-year-old man who attacked 14 people with a mixture of urine and feces last year. On the second day of the trial, more victims reported shock, humiliation, and severe psychological consequences.
These are scenes that could not be more disgusting: the defendant is accused of throwing cups full of feces, urine, and semen at 14 people – mostly young women – in Vienna in the spring and summer of 2025.
Victims speak of massive humiliation
The young women who were called as witnesses on Wednesday described moments of shock: suddenly, a torrent of foul-smelling liquid in their faces, a disgusting stench, and bewilderment. For many, it was not just an attack, but a massive humiliation in a public space. Added to this was the fear of possible infections – the women had to undergo tests for diseases.
"It was all in my ear," said one victim (21) in tears. She had to wait half an hour on the street with the fecal mixture on her face until the police arrived. "I could still smell it for days." All of the attacks were unexpected. There was no conversation between the defendant and the victims before the attack.
I had the smell in my nose for days.
Zeugin (21)
"Luckily, I wear glasses, otherwise I would have gotten something in my eye," said another woman. In shock, she did not call the police, but instead went to work and took a shower. What still bothers the 30-year-old today: "As a woman, I don't want to have to worry every day about where I can and cannot go. That upsets me."
Cup thrown in the subway
The first victim brought the incident to the media's attention. She was hit by a cup on the subway on April 29 last year. She drew attention to the incident on Instagram. Later, several other victims came forward.
Feces probably from construction site toilet
For a long time, the police did not know how to classify these cases. An investigator who was called as a witness described his impression of the situation in the Gumpendorfer Straße area. "I have to say: you couldn't stay in the area for long. It smelled awful." It is suspected that the feces came from a construction site toilet. A call for witnesses was immediately launched and an arrest warrant was issued by the public prosecutor's office.
I have to say, you couldn't stay in the area for long. It smelled awful.
Beamter (31)
Shocking: just a few days before the series of attacks began, the man sought help at the Hietzing Clinic. With suicidal thoughts and serious threats, he wanted to be admitted to the psychiatric ward – but this did not happen. According to a doctor, there was no medical indication for inpatient admission, and the man had also been under the influence of alcohol. The police also did not see any acute danger at the time. As a result, the 29-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself and those around him.
"Not a case for inpatient admission"
On Wednesday, a 33-year-old nurse from the clinic was also called as a witness. Although the court psychiatrist clearly identified a mental illness and the man posed an acute danger to himself and others, the defendant was nevertheless dismissed that day. "He said he needed a break from his environment. It was not a case for admission," explains the nurse. In his view, the knife threat was only made out of frustration.
And yet: an expert opinion certifies that the man has a severe personality disorder, but is still criminally responsible. In addition to a prison sentence, he faces placement in a forensic therapeutic center. The jury's decision: three years' imprisonment without parole – not yet legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
