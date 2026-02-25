Fecal attacks on women: “The smell lingered for days”

Shocking: just a few days before the series of attacks began, the man sought help at the Hietzing Clinic. With suicidal thoughts and serious threats, he wanted to be admitted to the psychiatric ward – but this did not happen. According to a doctor, there was no medical indication for inpatient admission, and the man had also been under the influence of alcohol. The police also did not see any acute danger at the time. As a result, the 29-year-old pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself and those around him.