Champions League
Sensational! Bodø/Glimt knocks Inter out
Inter Milan has failed to advance to the round of 16 in the Champions League. Last year's finalist lost 2-1 to Bodø/Glimt in Tuesday's playoff return leg in front of its home crowd, suffering a surprising 5-2 defeat after losing 3-1 away.
In addition to the Norwegian runners-up, who defeated Sturm Graz in the qualifying play-offs, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen also advanced.
Newcastle had already sealed the deal last week with a 6-1 win over Karabakh Agdam, and the home leg ended in a 3-2 victory. This means that six English teams are in the round of 16. No goals were scored in Leverkusen's home game against Olympiacos Piraeus, with the Germans winning the tie thanks to their 2-0 away victory. The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday in Nyon.
Lack of Inter efficiency
Inter dominated from the start at San Siro, but were not efficient enough in front of goal. Visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin was in the spotlight several times, saving a shot from Federico Dimarco (12th minute) and a header from Davide Frattesi (28th minute). In between, a Thuram shot was deflected over the goal (15'). After the break, the Italians, who are on the verge of winning the Serie A title after six consecutive wins and with a ten-point lead over local rivals AC Milan, continued to push for the opening goal.
Akanji almost made up for his mistake with a shot that hit the post (69'), and as in the first leg, Inter had to contend with bad luck with the woodwork. And it got even worse when Hakon Evjen (72') finished off a fine move to make it 2-0. Alessandro Bastoni's goal (76') was too little too late.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
