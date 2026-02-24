Mountain rescuers: “Careless people should pay more!”

Those who support mountain rescue do not pay

"Everyone has the right to take risks, but not to be rescued at any price," Haidacher warns against excessive overconfidence. This also applies to those who have triggered avalanches in open terrain in recent days despite the high avalanche risk. "We rescue people regardless of whether an accident happened due to carelessness or not," says the experienced mountain rescuer. It is up to politicians to decide whether the "prices" for rescue operations should increase.