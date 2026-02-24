After avalanche dramas
Mountain rescuers: “Careless people should pay more!”
Avalanches and rescue operations every minute kept the state's mountain rescuers busy over the weekend: Those responsible will be asked to pay without exception. Politicians must now decide whether the reckless should pay more.
According to the latest figures, a total of around 450 Tyrolean mountain rescue personnel responded to 40 avalanche incidents last week. For seven winter sports enthusiasts—mostly off-piste skiers—help came too late.
"Only volunteers can do this"
"We are all volunteers; a paid rescue organization would certainly not have been able to cope with these challenges," says Peter Haidacher from the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service. The rescuers were under extreme pressure.
Higher flat rates throughout Austria
Winter sports enthusiasts who think their rescue is free of charge are, of course, mistaken. Mountain rescuers charge flat rates for each operation. It doesn't take long for a bill to arrive in the mail. The flat rates are highest in Tyrol because, among other things, the size of the operational area means that the costs are correspondingly higher. "They will probably be standardized across Austria in the near future," announces Haidacher, who is responsible for finance in the Tyrol provincial government.
Bills for thousands of euros are not uncommon
In the event of avalanches, several helicopters are usually in the air. This makes it really expensive – bills for several thousand euros are not uncommon. The mountain rescuers use the income to finance their equipment and infrastructure, among other things. The volunteer rescue workers do not receive a single cent of this, of course.
Everyone has the right to take risks, but not to be rescued at any price. It is up to politicians to decide whether the flat rates should be increased. We will rescue people in any case.
Peter Haidacher, Landesleitung Bergrettung Tirol
The past few days of avalanches have not left them unscathed. "Every search operation causes psychological stress," Haidacher knows. Nothing less than the life of the victim or victims depends on the first ten to 15 minutes after the accident.
Those who support mountain rescue do not pay
"Everyone has the right to take risks, but not to be rescued at any price," Haidacher warns against excessive overconfidence. This also applies to those who have triggered avalanches in open terrain in recent days despite the high avalanche risk. "We rescue people regardless of whether an accident happened due to carelessness or not," says the experienced mountain rescuer. It is up to politicians to decide whether the "prices" for rescue operations should increase.
36 euros for insurance
Anyone who becomes a supporting member of the mountain rescue service for €36 per year receives rescue cost insurance of up to €30,000 per year – similar to members of the Alpine Club. Because many people now have such insurance, the mountain rescue service does not usually have to bear the costs itself.
