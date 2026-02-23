Vonn reveals: Leg almost had to be amputated!

"I always say that everything in life has a purpose!"

So much so that it can lead to tissue death, which would then require amputation to save the patient's life – if no other intervention is made in time. It had not been planned that Dr. Hackett – Vonn's personal orthopedist – would be in Italy alongside the US skiing legend. It was only because she tore her cruciate ligament a week before the start of the Olympics that the doctor joined her and her team. "I always say that everything in life has a purpose: because if I hadn't torn my cruciate ligament in that accident, Tom wouldn't have been there and wouldn't have been able to save my leg."