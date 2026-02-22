Huge dust avalanche “engulfs” mountain hut

Warning level 4 also in effect on Sunday

The avalanche situation in the mountains of Tyrol remains extremely tense on Sunday. Warning level 4 of 5 is in effect across the region. "The fresh snow of the past few days and the snow drifts caused by strong to stormy winds are very unstable in all exposures. Winter sports enthusiasts can easily trigger avalanches. There are numerous danger spots. They are located at all altitudes, especially in the area of the tree line and above the tree line," warns the avalanche warning service in its situation report.