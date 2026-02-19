Epstein investigation
Andrew turns 66: Police arrive in Sandringham!
On the morning of his 66th birthday, several police officers were spotted at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor currently lives. Six unmarked vehicles arrived at Charles III's country estate shortly after 8 a.m. According to the BBC, he has been arrested!
According to the BBC, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Further details about the specific allegations and the circumstances of the arrest were not initially disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.
Police search two residential addresses
Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement that on February 19, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. At the same time, searches were carried out at addresses in Berkshire, where the Royal Lodge is located, and Norfolk.
The man remains in police custody. In accordance with national guidelines, the name of the arrested person will not be released. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated that, following a thorough review, a formal investigation has now been launched. The aim is to maintain the integrity and objectivity of the investigation and, given the high level of public interest, to release further information in due course.
Eyewitnesses reported that eight people in plain clothes parked near Wood Farm, the former residence of Prince Philip. One of the men was said to be carrying a work laptop.
"No one is above the law"
The police operation is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into allegations surrounding the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein. Nine British police forces are currently assessing possible investigations into alleged human trafficking and sexual assaults. Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently stated that "no one is above the law" in the UK.
Connection to Epstein
Andrew stepped down from public royal duties in 2022 after massive criticism of his connections to Epstein. In 2025, his brother Charles stripped him of his prince and Duke of York titles. According to British media reports, he recently moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor to Sandringham.
The allegations against the second-eldest son of the late Queen include alleged contacts with Epstein in the context of his former role as trade commissioner. Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Andrew denies any wrongdoing.
It has not yet been confirmed whether the police operation on the royal's birthday is directly related to the ongoing investigations.
