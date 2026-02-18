Women’s Slalom: The first run is now LIVE

Team on ÖSV course setting: "Glad that's over and done with"

The course set by Austrian technical coach Klaus Mayrhofer had been a hot topic of discussion since the previous day. A tricky passage after around 28 seconds of skiing could be skied in several different ways. Shiffrin and Dürr chose the direct line and skied well. The ÖSV quartet took the gate in question on the outside or further on. Truppe was not happy with her own coach's decision. "I didn't like that passage very much. I'm glad that's over. But that's not my fault."