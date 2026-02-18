Women's slalom
Women’s Slalom: The first run is now LIVE
Mikaela Shiffrin just has to collect her gold medal. The US lady leads after the first Olympic slalom run – 82 hundredths of a second ahead of Germany's Lena Dürr and one second ahead of Sweden's Cornelia Oehlund. The best Austrian at the halfway stage is Katharina Huber, 1.55 seconds behind, with Truppe nine hundredths further back.
After 50 racers, they were in ninth and tenth place. However, with a half-second gap to third-placed Sweden's Cornelia Öhlund (+1.00), they still have a chance of winning a medal in the final. "I wanted to try a cheeky line, but that was a bit too much," said Huber on ORF, referring to problems she encountered in the start passage. "The middle section was very okay, but I didn't quite trust myself at the bottom."
Truppe said she had taken too round a line in the upper section. "I immediately got a pack there. The finish wasn't the best either. That explains the gap."
Katharina Gallhuber, Olympic bronze medalist in 2018, couldn't find her form and finished 2.57 seconds behind, while Lisa Hörhager was 3.00 seconds behind. Petra Vlohova was only 14 hundredths of a second faster. The Slovakian defending champion made her long-awaited comeback at the Olympics after a long injury break and more than two years of cruciate ligament damage and health problems.
Team on ÖSV course setting: "Glad that's over and done with"
The course set by Austrian technical coach Klaus Mayrhofer had been a hot topic of discussion since the previous day. A tricky passage after around 28 seconds of skiing could be skied in several different ways. Shiffrin and Dürr chose the direct line and skied well. The ÖSV quartet took the gate in question on the outside or further on. Truppe was not happy with her own coach's decision. "I didn't like that passage very much. I'm glad that's over. But that's not my fault."
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the interim results:
The second run starts at 1:30 p.m., and we will be reporting live again.
