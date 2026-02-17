Vorteilswelt
Coach must leave

Sensational news! Salzburg parts ways with Letsch

17.02.2026 18:35
Thomas Letsch has to pack his bags.
Thomas Letsch has to pack his bags.(Bild: GEPA)
Thomas Letsch is no longer coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg. The Bundesliga leaders have parted ways with the 57-year-old with immediate effect. This was confirmed by the "Bulls" in a statement on Tuesday.

Red Bull Salzburg could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against GAK on Sunday, and the week before, the Mozart city team had suffered a 0-2 defeat against Austria Vienna. Despite leading the domestic Bundesliga table, the club has now reacted to the recent disappointing results.

Marcus Mann, sporting director, explained the decision as follows: "In the first six weeks of my tenure, I have gained a comprehensive overview of the sporting performances and developments of the past twelve months. After careful analysis, I have come to the conclusion that FC Red Bull Salzburg needs new impetus. We would like to thank Thomas Letsch for his dedicated work and commitment to our club and wish him all the best! We are currently preparing a successor solution and will announce this in the near future."

Marcus Mann
Marcus Mann(Bild: GEPA)

"Wishing the team all the best"
"I would like to express my gratitude for an intense time at FC Red Bull Salzburg, which is now unfortunately coming to an end. We joined the club in a difficult situation, and even though not everything went perfectly, we are handing over an intact team with a great chance of winning both national titles. I wish the team and the club good luck and all the best," Letsch himself is quoted as saying in the press release.

It's also the end for Kai Hesse.
It's also the end for Kai Hesse.(Bild: Andreas Tröster)

He took over in Mozart's city at the beginning of 2025, and under the German, the "Bulls" averaged 1.55 points per game. In addition to Letsch, assistant coach Kai Hesse must also pack his bags. The club wants to announce "soon" who will take their place on the Salzburg bench in the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

