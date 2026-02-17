Sensational news! Salzburg parts ways with Letsch

Marcus Mann, sporting director, explained the decision as follows: "In the first six weeks of my tenure, I have gained a comprehensive overview of the sporting performances and developments of the past twelve months. After careful analysis, I have come to the conclusion that FC Red Bull Salzburg needs new impetus. We would like to thank Thomas Letsch for his dedicated work and commitment to our club and wish him all the best! We are currently preparing a successor solution and will announce this in the near future."