Got stuck upside down
Freerider (18) died after falling in powder snow
Tragic freeriding accident on Tuesday morning in Tyrol: An 18-year-old Austrian fell in the open ski area, got stuck headfirst in deep snow and was unable to free himself. Despite a rapid rescue chain and rope rescue by the emergency helicopter, it was too late for the young winter sports enthusiast.
At around 11:45 a.m., the 18-year-old was skiing with two friends in the off-piste area of the "Maienplatt" variant area in the St. Anton am Arlberg ski resort to enjoy the fresh powder snow slopes. According to initial information, all three were equipped with complete emergency equipment, including avalanche transceivers.
The 18-year-old was the last to ski downhill. According to initial findings, he is believed to have fallen headfirst in a gully area. He became stuck in the deep, loose fresh snow – a situation from which the young athlete was unable to free himself.
His friend, who was skiing ahead of him, did not notice the fall at first. Only after a few hundred meters did he stop to wait for the others to catch up. But the 18-year-old did not show up. He could not be reached by phone either. The friend immediately grabbed his avalanche transceiver to search for a possible victim.
A ski guide who happened to be passing by became aware of the dramatic situation. Together, they shouted loudly to attract the attention of another ski guide, a 27-year-old Austrian, who was slightly above them on the slope. He was finally able to locate the accident victim.
18-year-old dug out with bare hands
He immediately began digging out the young man stuck in the snow with his bare hands. Meanwhile, his companion made the emergency call, and another ski guide rushed to the scene of the accident. Together, they finally managed to free the 18-year-old.
Despite the adverse conditions, the crew of the "Gallus 3" emergency helicopter carried out a risky crash rescue using a rope. The seriously injured winter sports enthusiast was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Zams. There, the doctors fought to save his life – but it was too late. The 18-year-old died shortly afterwards in the hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.