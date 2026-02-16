Shaken baby syndrome: “Mother did not help the little girl”

Child's mother: "He has a very short fuse."

In front of the jury, both are now pointing fingers at each other. The 38-year-old woman cries incessantly, describing a relationship in which she was manipulated and lied to from the very first second. There was not a week without excessive violence. "He has a very short fuse," explains the nurse. Nevertheless, she wanted to have a child with the man, who had a serious criminal record. "He then said I wasn't allowed to change her diapers. And I wasn't allowed to push the stroller. He said I was too stupid. He took my child away from me."